Reduced food exports from Ukraine and Russia risk leaving between 11 million and 19 million more people with chronic hunger over the next year. Photo: Shutterstock
Ukraine: Chronic hunger for 19 million more over next year due to war, UN food agency warns
- The conflict in has fuelled a global food crisis, with surging prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser
- Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key fertiliser exporter and Ukraine a major supplier of corn and sunflower oil
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Reduced food exports from Ukraine and Russia risk leaving between 11 million and 19 million more people with chronic hunger over the next year. Photo: Shutterstock