A Ukrainian service member fires a machine gun from a position on the front line in the Donetsk region on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine pleads for more weapons, as cholera spreads
- The city of Mariupol, reduced to ruins by Russian forces, is now battling deadly diseases as its sanitation systems break down and corpses rot in the streets
- Meanwhile the war in the east, where Moscow is focusing its attentions, is now primarily an artillery battle in which Kyiv is severely outgunned
