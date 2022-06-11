A foreign volunteers unit, which fights in the Ukrainian army, seen in Sievierodonetsk. Photo: Reuters
A foreign volunteers unit, which fights in the Ukrainian army, seen in Sievierodonetsk. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Joe Biden says Ukraine’s Zelensky brushed off warnings of Russia’s invasion

  • Biden said the US had enough ‘data’ about an impending attack, but he understood why Zelensky and others thought it seemed far-fetched
  • Meanwhile, Ukraine has sought more help from the West, pleading for faster deliveries of weapons and for humanitarian support to combat deadly diseases

BloombergAgence France-Presse
Bloomberg and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:56pm, 11 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A foreign volunteers unit, which fights in the Ukrainian army, seen in Sievierodonetsk. Photo: Reuters
A foreign volunteers unit, which fights in the Ukrainian army, seen in Sievierodonetsk. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE