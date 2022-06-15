Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears from prison via video link at a courtroom in Vladimir, Russia on June 7. Photo: AP
Jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny abruptly moved to undisclosed location
- The Russian opposition leader had recently cast the Kremlin chief as a madman who started a ‘stupid war’ in Ukraine
- His aides and supporters are concerned, saying they don’t know where Navalny – who survived a poisoning attack 2 years ago – has been relocated to
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears from prison via video link at a courtroom in Vladimir, Russia on June 7. Photo: AP