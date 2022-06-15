US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin attends the Ukraine Defence Contact group meeting. Photo: AP
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin attends the Ukraine Defence Contact group meeting. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

US and allies must stay focused on Ukraine during ‘pivotal’ moment, Pentagon chief says

  • ‘We cannot afford to let up and we cannot lose steam. The stakes are too high,’ US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said at meeting of dozens of defence ministers
  • Western countries have promised Nato-standard weapons and Ukraine will require consistent support to transition to the new supplies and systems

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:19pm, 15 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin attends the Ukraine Defence Contact group meeting. Photo: AP
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin attends the Ukraine Defence Contact group meeting. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE