Ukrainian servicemen fire a French self-propelled Caesar howitzer towards Russian positions from the Donbas region on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Ukrainian servicemen fire a French self-propelled Caesar howitzer towards Russian positions from the Donbas region on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine parades new French Caesar howitzer

  • The artillery system highly prized for its accuracy is part of the new arsenal of modern weaponry provided to Kyiv by multiple allies
  • Ukraine says, however, that it is still outgunned and has pleaded for more heavy arms to fend off Russia’s invasion

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:04am, 16 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian servicemen fire a French self-propelled Caesar howitzer towards Russian positions from the Donbas region on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Ukrainian servicemen fire a French self-propelled Caesar howitzer towards Russian positions from the Donbas region on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE