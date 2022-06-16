Ukrainian servicemen fire a French self-propelled Caesar howitzer towards Russian positions from the Donbas region on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine parades new French Caesar howitzer
- The artillery system highly prized for its accuracy is part of the new arsenal of modern weaponry provided to Kyiv by multiple allies
- Ukraine says, however, that it is still outgunned and has pleaded for more heavy arms to fend off Russia’s invasion
