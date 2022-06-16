Ukrainian troops fire an MLRS system towards Russian positions from the Donbas region on June 7. Photo: TNS
Ukrainian troops fire an MLRS system towards Russian positions from the Donbas region on June 7. Photo: TNS
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Joe Biden unveils US$1 billion in new weapons for Ukraine

  • The package includes anti-ship and artillery launchers, as well as additional ammunition for rocket systems
  • Biden says he told Ukraine’s Zelensky about the new weaponry during a 41-minute call, and said the US would also provide US$225 million in humanitarian aid

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:25am, 16 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian troops fire an MLRS system towards Russian positions from the Donbas region on June 7. Photo: TNS
Ukrainian troops fire an MLRS system towards Russian positions from the Donbas region on June 7. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE