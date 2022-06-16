Ukrainian troops fire an MLRS system towards Russian positions from the Donbas region on June 7. Photo: TNS
Joe Biden unveils US$1 billion in new weapons for Ukraine
- The package includes anti-ship and artillery launchers, as well as additional ammunition for rocket systems
- Biden says he told Ukraine’s Zelensky about the new weaponry during a 41-minute call, and said the US would also provide US$225 million in humanitarian aid
