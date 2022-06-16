Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan, the region in Central Asia where researchers have traced the origins of the 14th century Black Death. Photo: Lyazzat Musralina via Reuters
Black Death’s ancient origins traced to lake in Central Asia
- Researchers pinpoint source to a region of Kyrgyzstan, after analysing DNA from remains at an ancient burial site
- Scientists have spent centuries debating the source of the Black Death that killed tens of millions in the 14th century
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan, the region in Central Asia where researchers have traced the origins of the 14th century Black Death. Photo: Lyazzat Musralina via Reuters