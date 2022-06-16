Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan, the region in Central Asia where researchers have traced the origins of the 14th century Black Death. Photo: Lyazzat Musralina via Reuters
Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan, the region in Central Asia where researchers have traced the origins of the 14th century Black Death. Photo: Lyazzat Musralina via Reuters
Black Death’s ancient origins traced to lake in Central Asia

  • Researchers pinpoint source to a region of Kyrgyzstan, after analysing DNA from remains at an ancient burial site
  • Scientists have spent centuries debating the source of the Black Death that killed tens of millions in the 14th century

Associated Press
Updated: 11:14am, 16 Jun, 2022

