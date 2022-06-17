Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. Photo: Reuters
Russia’s Putin dismisses ‘stupid’ Western sanctions, ‘blitzkrieg’
- Russia’s president said US considered itself ‘God’s emissary on Earth’, and the sanctions were founded on false premise that Russia had no economic sovereignty
- Putin was addressing St Petersburg International Economic Forum, showcase event for Russia’s political and economic elite, yet almost no Western participation
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. Photo: Reuters