Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walk together to a meeting in Kyiv on Friday. Photo: Ukrainian presidential press service via EPA-EFE
Boris Johnson makes surprise Ukraine visit, says Russia taking heavy losses
- The British PM pledged to train Ukrainian soldiers to use new military equipment with a programme that could ‘change the equation of this war’
- The latest embrace of Ukraine by European allies marks another setback for Putin, who hoped the invasion would pull the country away from the West
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walk together to a meeting in Kyiv on Friday. Photo: Ukrainian presidential press service via EPA-EFE