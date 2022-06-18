Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walk together to a meeting in Kyiv on Friday. Photo: Ukrainian presidential press service via EPA-EFE
Boris Johnson makes surprise Ukraine visit, says Russia taking heavy losses

  • The British PM pledged to train Ukrainian soldiers to use new military equipment with a programme that could ‘change the equation of this war’
  • The latest embrace of Ukraine by European allies marks another setback for Putin, who hoped the invasion would pull the country away from the West

Associated Press

Updated: 2:17am, 18 Jun, 2022

