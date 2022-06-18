Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and French Fresident Emmanuel Macron embrace after giving a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP via EPA-EFE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and French Fresident Emmanuel Macron embrace after giving a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP via EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Emmanuel Macron’s awkward moment with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky becomes internet meme

  • In a widely shared image, the French president appears to be hugging his frosty Ukrainian counterpart – who is not reciprocating
  • Photographer Ludovic Marin says Macron was actually whispering in Zelensky’s ear when he snapped the shot

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:49am, 18 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP