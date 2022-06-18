Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and French Fresident Emmanuel Macron embrace after giving a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP via EPA-EFE
Emmanuel Macron’s awkward moment with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky becomes internet meme
- In a widely shared image, the French president appears to be hugging his frosty Ukrainian counterpart – who is not reciprocating
- Photographer Ludovic Marin says Macron was actually whispering in Zelensky’s ear when he snapped the shot
