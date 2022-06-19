Kyiv plans to resume peace talks with Russia by the end of August, after counter-attack operations have been carried out, officials said on Saturday, as heavy fighting continued in the east. The country will be in a better position to negotiate at that time, Kyiv’s chief negotiator, David Arakhamia, said in an interview with US broadcaster Voice of America, without giving details of the strategy. Peace negotiations have come to a standstill. At the end of March, Kyiv said it was prepared to renounce ambitions for Nato membership in exchange for international security guarantees. Russia, however, is demanding the demilitarisation of its neighbour and the ceding of territory, including the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions. On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the war’s front line in the south, stopping in the cities of Mykolayiv and Odesa. In a video posted on his Telegram channel, Zelensky is seen inspecting the war-damaged city Mykolayiv and handing out medals to the region’s governor and the city’s mayor after receiving a briefing. According to the video description, Zelensky discussed “the state of the economy, re-establishment of water supply and the situation of the agriculture.” Later in the day, Zelensky visited a National Guard position in the Odesa region and the Black Sea port city itself. Odesa, which is Ukraine’s main port, is under a Russian naval blockade. The city has also been shelled by the Russians from a distance. Ukrainian troops are stationed in Odesa to repel a possible Russian landing operation on the coast. This is not the first time Zelensky has visited the war’s front line. He had previously visited Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya and the Donbas region in the east of the country. Meanwhile, in the heavily contested Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, civilians are likely suspicious about using proposed humanitarian corridors to leave the region, according to British intelligence. There are hardly any ways to get out of the city other than by using the humanitarian corridors unilaterally issued by Russia and its allies. However, Moscow has previously used such corridors in Ukraine and Syria as a means of gaining battlefield advantage and forcibly relocating people, the British Ministry of Defence said in its daily report. Russia frees Ukraine medic who filmed Mariupol’s horror The ministry warned that, in case civilians do not take up the offer of exiting via a corridor, “Russia will likely claim justification in making less of a distinction between them and any Ukrainian military targets in the area.” Russian artillery fire and air strikes were reported by Kyiv on Saturday across the eastern provinces of Luhansk and Kharkiv. Ukraine’s general staff said late on Saturday that Russian forces had made more territorial gains around Severodonetsk, but denied Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov’s claim the city in Luhansk had been taken. Thousands of Chechens are fighting in the Russian contingent.