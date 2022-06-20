The Nobel Peace Prize will be offered at auction with proceeds going to help children displaced by the war in Ukraine. Photo: AP
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize for Ukrainian children – worth millions

  • Dmitry Muratov, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize last year with journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines, also donated his US$500,000 cash award to charity
  • ‘It has to become a beginning of a flash mob as an example to follow so people auction their valuable possessions to help Ukrainians,’ Muratov said

Associated Press
Updated: 8:36pm, 20 Jun, 2022

