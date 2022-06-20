UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Ben Stiller visits Ukraine on World Refugee Day. Photo: AP
Hollywood star Ben Stiller visiting Ukraine says ‘seeking safety is a right’
- ‘War and violence devastate people and leave lasting traumatic effects … Protecting people forced to flee is a collective global responsibility,’ the actor said
- The Zoolander and Night At The Museum star is a long-term Goodwill ambassador for the UNHCR, and was visiting the war-torn country on World Refugee Day
