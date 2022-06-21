Russian footage released on Friday shows a man said to be US citizen Andy Huynh at an unknown location. Photo: RU-RTR via Reuters
Ukraine war: Russia says captured US fighters must be ‘held responsible for their crimes’
- The Kremlin made its first formal acknowledgement that it was holding the men, who have been identified as Andy Huynh and Alexander Drueke
- A spokesman called them ‘soldiers of fortune’, and said they were not subject to the Geneva Convention
