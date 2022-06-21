US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in Washington on June 7. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: US and allies mulling Russian oil price cap, Treasury chief Janet Yellen says

  • Such a move would further restrict Moscow’s energy revenue, in addition to existing or planned Western restrictions
  • A price exception could be achieved through a mechanism to limit or ban insurance or financing for Russian oil shipments above a certain amount, she said

Reuters

Updated: 5:50am, 21 Jun, 2022

