Ukrainian service members fire a shell from a M777 howitzer in the Donetsk region on June 6. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Despite Western weapons, Ukraine is outgunned in the east

  • Much-hyped deliveries of military aid have not kept pace with the defenders’ needs, and they are forced to conserve ammunition as Moscow’s forces pummel them
  • One reason is that defence firms are not turning out arms fast enough, as they shift from peacetime production to wartime needs

Associated Press
Updated: 8:37am, 21 Jun, 2022

