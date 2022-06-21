Ukrainian service members fire a shell from a M777 howitzer in the Donetsk region on June 6. Photo: Reuters
Despite Western weapons, Ukraine is outgunned in the east
- Much-hyped deliveries of military aid have not kept pace with the defenders’ needs, and they are forced to conserve ammunition as Moscow’s forces pummel them
- One reason is that defence firms are not turning out arms fast enough, as they shift from peacetime production to wartime needs
Ukrainian service members fire a shell from a M777 howitzer in the Donetsk region on June 6. Photo: Reuters