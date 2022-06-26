Russia shelled the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday, a day after a key eastern city fell to pro-Russian forces in a major setback for Ukraine and as world leaders gathered in Europe to discuss further sanctions against Moscow. As Europe’s biggest land conflict since World War Two entered its fifth month the Western alliance supporting Kyiv was starting to show signs of strain and fatigue. Indonesia on Sunday called for both sides to negotiate peace to ensure global food supplies, and Britain on Saturday said it believed Ukraine could win but feared it may be pressured into a “bad” peace deal. Russian artillery hit Kyiv’s central Shevchenkivskiy district on Sunday morning, partially destroying a nine-storey flat building and causing a fire, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. Ukraine Member of Parliament Oleksiy Goncharenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that “according to prelim data 14 missiles were launched against Kyiv region and Kyiv.” Klitschko told journalists that he believed “it is maybe a symbolic attack” ahead of this week’s Natosummit in Madrid. Before Sunday’s early morning attack, Kyiv had not faced any such Russian air strikes since June 5. Life had been returning to normal after fierce resistance held off Russian advances in the early phase of the war, although air raid sirens regularly sound across the city. ‘War has to be stopped’: Jokowi says he will ask Putin to order ceasefire Explosions were also heard in the central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy on Sunday, regional governor Oleksandr Skichko said. He did not give further details. Cherkasy has been largely untouched by bombardment since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The attacks came after the key eastern battlefield city of Sievierodonetsk fell to pro-Russian forces on Saturday after Ukrainian troops retreated, saying there was no longer anything to defend in the ruined city after months of fierce fighting. The fall of Sievierodonetsk is a major defeat for Kyiv as it seeks to keep control of the eastern Donbas region, a key military objective for the Kremlin. Moscow says the Donbas’ Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, where it has backed uprisings since 2014, are independent countries. It demands Ukraine cede the entire territory of the two provinces to separatist administrations. Russia denies targeting civilians, but Ukraine and the West accuse Russian forces of war crimes in a conflict that has killed thousands, sent millions fleeing Ukraine and destroyed cities.