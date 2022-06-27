Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged world leaders gathered at the G7 summit to do their utmost to end Russia’s invasion of his country by the end of the year. In his closed-door address via video-link to the gathering of leaders in the German Alps, Zelensky said battle conditions would make it tougher for his troops as they mount their fightback. A war pushing past winter also risked raging further beyond, he said. He therefore urged the G7 leaders to do their maximum to end the war by year’s end, including by intensifying sanctions against Russia, the source said. Despite the multiple rounds of punitive measures that Western allies have unleashed on Moscow, Zelensky pleaded with them to “not lower the pressure and to keep sanctioning Russia massively and heavily”. Russia slips into default zone as payment deadline expires Zelensky joined the leaders of the United States, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Japan and Canada via video link at 10am local time. The host of the group’s summit in Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said on Monday that the G7 will keep turning up the heat on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. “As G7 we stand united on Ukraine’s side and will continue our support. For this, we all have to take tough but necessary decisions,” Scholz tweeted, thanking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for addressing world leaders. “We will continue to increase pressure on Putin. This war has to come to an end.”