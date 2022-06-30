Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow on June 22. Photo: Sputnik via AP
Vladimir Putin says Russia will respond if Nato deploys troops in Finland and Sweden
- The president says Moscow will ‘create the same threats for the territories from which threats towards us are created’
- Putin says there’s no need to set a deadline for his Ukraine campaign, and that the military intervention is going as planned
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow on June 22. Photo: Sputnik via AP