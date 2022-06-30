Ukrainian tanks drive down a road in the eastern region of Donbas on June 21. Photo: AFP
Russia fights to encircle Ukraine’s last eastern stronghold
- Moscow’s forces are pushing towards the city of Lysychansk in a bid to wrest the entire Donbas region from Kyiv’s control
- But there is ‘a kind of mismatch’ between Putin’s ambitions and what his military is able to accomplish, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Ukrainian tanks drive down a road in the eastern region of Donbas on June 21. Photo: AFP