Ukraine’s Snake Island is a strategic outpost in the Black Sea. Photo: Maxar Technologies via Reuters
Russian troops withdraw from Ukraine’s Snake Island in ‘goodwill gesture’
- The defence ministry said the pullback showed Moscow was not blocking the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports
- Snake Island became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance when soldiers based there rejected a demand by a Russian warship to surrender
