Ukraine’s Snake Island is a strategic outpost in the Black Sea. Photo: Maxar Technologies via Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russian troops withdraw from Ukraine’s Snake Island in ‘goodwill gesture’

  • The defence ministry said the pullback showed Moscow was not blocking the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports
  • Snake Island became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance when soldiers based there rejected a demand by a Russian warship to surrender

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:53pm, 30 Jun, 2022

