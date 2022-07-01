US basketball player Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki court outside Moscow on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US basketball star Brittney Griner goes on trial over drug charges in Russia
- Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after she was found carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage
- The Kremlin denied the case was politically motivated, while Washington said she had been wrongfully detained and should be immediately released
