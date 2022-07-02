A man has a bowl of borscht at a restaurant in Kyiv on Friday, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues. Photo: Reuters
A man has a bowl of borscht at a restaurant in Kyiv on Friday, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Ukraine hails victory over Russia in ‘borscht war’ after Unesco ruling

  • The famous beetroot soup was declared ‘intangible cultural heritage in need of safeguarding’ after a fast track process prompted by Moscow’s invasion
  • The dish is also popular in Russia, which decried the new protected status as an example of ‘contemporary Kyiv nationalism’

Agencies

Updated: 2:06am, 2 Jul, 2022

