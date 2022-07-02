A satellite image shows smoke rising from Snake Island off the coast of Ukraine on Wednesday. Image: Planet Labs PBC via Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine accuses Russia of dropping phosphorus bombs on Snake Island after retreat

  • Use of these incendiary weapons against civilians is banned under an international convention but allowed for military targets
  • Moscow’s forces had claimed their withdrawal was a ‘gesture of goodwill’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:48am, 2 Jul, 2022

