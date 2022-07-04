The Ukrainian flag has been raised again on Snake Island in the Black Sea, Ukraine ’s military said on Monday, after Russian forces withdrew from the strategic outpost last week. “The military operation has been concluded, and … the territory [Snake Island’ has been returned to the jurisdiction of Ukraine,” Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command, told a news conference. She did not specify whether Ukrainian soldiers had relocated to the island. Some analysts have said Russia’s withdrawal from Snake Island off Ukraine’s southwestern coast could loosen its blockade on Ukrainian ports. But a Kyiv-based foreign diplomat told Reuters it was still not enough to allow for safe transit of Ukrainian grain. “There is a requirement for demining, and Russia still has capabilities [military vessels, costal defence systems and air superiority] that will allow them to interdict shipping lanes,” the diplomat said. To unblock its ports so it can ship grain, Ukraine would need allied support and for Türkiye to play a key role, the diplomat added. Missile strikes kill 21 in Odesa after Ukraine retakes Snake Island Russia said it had pulled out from Snake Island on Thursday as a “ gesture of goodwill ” to show it was not obstructing United Nations attempts to open a humanitarian corridor allowing grain to be shipped from Ukraine. Ukraine said it had driven the Russian forces out after an artillery and missile assault. The small island in the Black Sea become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance after a radio exchange went viral at the start of the war, in which Ukrainian soldiers used an expletive to rebuff a Russian warship’s demand to surrender. On June 30, the Russian army said it had withdrawn from the island “as a sign of goodwill”. Kyiv insisted that Moscow’s forces had been driven away by Ukrainian strikes. On July 1, Ukraine accused Russia of having targeted the island with phosphorus bombs . Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse