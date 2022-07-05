The process to ratify Sweden and Finland as the newest members of NATO was formally launched on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Nato
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Nato formally launches ratification process for Sweden, Finland membership, but Türkiye could still block vote

  • In wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland announced their intention to drop their military non-alignment status and become part of Nato
  • Türkiye warned it could still block the process if the countries fail to meet Ankara’s demand to extradite terror suspects with links to outlawed Kurdish groups

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:19pm, 5 Jul, 2022

