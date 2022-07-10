Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE / Presidential Press Service
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE / Presidential Press Service
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Volodymyr Zelensky sacks Ukraine’s envoy to Germany, among other ambassadors

  • In a decree that gave no reason for the move, Zelensky announced the sacking of Ukraine’s ambassadors to Germany, India, Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary
  • The Ukrainian president has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and military aid for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia’s February 24 invasion

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:35am, 10 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE / Presidential Press Service
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE / Presidential Press Service
READ FULL ARTICLE