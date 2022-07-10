Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE / Presidential Press Service
Volodymyr Zelensky sacks Ukraine’s envoy to Germany, among other ambassadors
- In a decree that gave no reason for the move, Zelensky announced the sacking of Ukraine’s ambassadors to Germany, India, Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary
- The Ukrainian president has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and military aid for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia’s February 24 invasion
