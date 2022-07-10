At least six people were killed and more than 30 were feared trapped after Russian rockets hit a five-storey block of flats in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, leading to the building collapsing, the region’s governor said on Sunday. Ukraine also reported clashes with Russian troops on fronts in the east and south, as the United States sought to marshal international support in opposing Moscow’s invasion. Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said the strike on the residential building took place on Saturday evening in the town of Chasiv Yar, about 30km southeast of Sloviansk. He said six people had been confirmed killed and five wounded. According to residents, at least 34 people were likely trapped in the ruins, he said on the Telegram messaging channel. Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions near the eastern town of Sloviansk but were forced to withdraw, Ukraine’s military said, adding that Russian forces had launched a cruise missile attack on the northeastern city of Kharkiv from their side of the border. It gave no details of damage or casualties. Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russian forces were gathering in the area of the village of Bilohorivka, about 50km (31 miles) east of Sloviansk. Russian military destroys Western weapons amid eastern Ukraine push “The enemy is … shelling the surrounding settlements, carrying out air strikes, but it is still unable to quickly occupy the entire Luhansk region,” he said on the Telegram message channel. “During the last night alone, the Russians launched seven artillery barrages and four rocket strikes.” Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts. Russia says it wants to wrest control of the entire Donbas, the eastern industrial heartland made up of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, on behalf of Moscow-backed separatists in two self-proclaimed people’s republics. Russia’s Tass news agency, meanwhile, cited pro-Russian separatists as saying Ukrainian forces had fired an artillery barrage into residential districts of the city of Donetsk. Ukrainian military spokespersons were not immediately available for comment. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday the Russian army had targeted civilians on purpose. Russia, which claimed control over all of Luhansk province last weekend, denies targeting civilians. Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a “special operation” to degrade the nation’s military capabilities and root out what Moscow calls dangerous nationalists. Kyiv and its Western allies call the invasion an unprovoked land grab. Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in efforts to force it to withdraw. Focus on diplomacy In the south, Ukrainian forces fired missiles and artillery at Russian positions including ammunition depots in the Chornobaivka area, Ukraine’s military command said. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Asia, where he has been urging the international community to join forces to condemn Russian aggression. He told journalists on Saturday that he had raised concerns with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, over Beijing’s alignment with Moscow. China presents US with further demands to improve relations The two met for more than five hours on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 foreign ministers on the Indonesian island of Bali. Russia’s Sergey Lavrov walked out of a meeting there on Friday, denouncing the West for “frenzied criticism”. The Chinese foreign ministry said, without giving details, that Wang and Blinken had discussed Ukraine. It quoted Wang as saying Sino-American relations were in danger of being further led “astray” with many people believing that “the United States is suffering from an increasingly serious bout of ‘Chinaphobia’.” Shortly before the Russian invasion, Beijing and Moscow announced a “no limits” partnership, although US officials have said they have not seen China evade US-led sanctions on Russia or provide it with military equipment. Blinken travels to Thailand as US eyes counter-China moves in Southeast Asia Blinken was in Thailand on Sunday and due to visit Japan on Monday. Zelensky dismissed several of Ukraine’s senior envoys abroad, saying it was part of “normal diplomatic practice”. He said he would appoint new ambassadors to Germany, India , the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary. Zelensky has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and weapons to slow Russia’s advance. But Ukraine suffered a diplomatic setback on Saturday, when Canada said it would return a repaired turbine that Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom used to supply natural gas to Germany . Ukraine had argued that a return would violate sanctions on Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signalled the Kremlin is in no mood for compromise, saying sanctions against Russia risked causing “catastrophic” energy price rises. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said sanctions were working, though, echoing calls for more deliveries of high-precision Western weapons. Meanwhile, the French government is preparing for a total cutoff of Russian gas supplies, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday. With about 17 per cent of its supply coming from Russia, France is less dependent on Russian gas than some of its neighbours, but the government has been preparing contingency plans. “I think that a total cutoff of Russian gas supplies is a real possibility ... and we need to prepare for this scenario,” he said on the sidelines of a business and economics conference in southern France. Additional reporting by Bloomberg