It took her three days by car to escape from Ukraine after the war started. Champion high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh can only guess at how long it will take to get back. On her way out, Mahuchikh heard gunfire and could sometimes see shells raining down miles away. Though her hometown of Dnipro was far from the front lines of the Russian invasion, she could never shake the fear that when she said goodbye to her parents, grandfather and sister, it might have been for the last time. “When a war is going on,” Mahuchikh said, “it’s highly complicated to say that any city is safe.” Four months after that harrowing trip to cross the border in Serbia, the 20-year-old is at the track and field World Athletics Championships, a world away in Eugene, Oregon. She is a favourite to win a gold medal Tuesday in part because her main rival, three-time world champion Maria Lasitskene, is Russian and not allowed to compete because of the war. Ukrainian war refugee wins gold at World Athletics Indoor Championships She said that though the relationship between herself and Lasitskene was always cordial, it was never warm. Now, it might never be repaired. “She wrote that she can’t compete because she’s Russian,” Mahuchikh said of Lasitskene’s recent open letter that criticised World Athletics President Seb Coe and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. “And our people die because they’re Ukrainian. I don’t want to see, at the track, killers. Because it’s really killers, a lot of sportsmen who support this war.” There are some Russian athletes who have backed the war, led by a handful of gymnasts including Ivan Kuliak, who wore a “Z” symbol in support of the war while standing only steps away from a Ukrainian athlete on a medal podium at a recent World Cup event. Soon after, gymnastics officials stripped the medal from Kuliak and suspended him for a year. Other Russians have promoted peace, including tennis player Daniil Medvedev, who was barred from competing at Wimbledon this year, and Alex Ovechkin, who plays for the NHL’s Washington Capitals. That Mahuchikh – or any of the Ukrainians on start lists this week at worlds – have made it to Eugene can fairly be seen as a triumph of persistence, logistics and an otherworldly ability to separate the day-to-day threat posed to their families and country from the day-to-day challenges an elite athlete faces. “Many coaches and athletes have gone to the army to defend our country; some are in hotspots, and some are imprisoned or killed. Sports infrastructure in many cities is destroyed. We can’t train in our native country,” Mahuchikh said. Mahuchikh – who won bronze last year at the Tokyo Olympics and preceded that with wins at every junior level since 2017 – captured the gold medal at the indoor championships. It was about more than simply jumping high. “I realised that on the track and jumping, I could show the power and strong spirit of the whole Ukrainian nation,” she said. “I could show worldwide that we will fight until the end. Until we win.” Someday, Mahuchikh hopes to bring that gold medal back home. Maybe after Tuesday’s final, she’ll have two.