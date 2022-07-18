Russian officials threatened a Swiss newspaper with a legal action after it published an image depicting President Vladimir Putin as a clown. Zurich newspaper the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, published the piece titled B etween Superheroes and Villains: The Power of Memes in the Ukraine War , which suggested viral images played a part in discussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The lead image featured Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky as the Iron Man next to Putin with a clown nose and colourful face paint. Its intent appears to have been to illustrate the type of imagery used, rather than to argue that the newspaper or its writers consider Putin to be a clown. Russia’s embassy in Switzerland responded with a letter to the newspaper’s editor, describing itself as “extremely outraged” by the image. Vladimir Putin’s health: pivotal yet shrouded in uncertainty The letter argued that freedom of speech was not an excuse to publish “insults and fakes.” It took special offence at the rainbow colours on Putin’s face, citing his hostility to LGBTQ people. It also objected to what it called the depiction in the article of Putin as a war criminal, a common charge among Ukrainians, human-rights observers and Western officials. The message ended with a reference to Switzerland’s defamation laws and said the officials “reserve the right... to apply to the Swiss law enforcement agencies” to take action over the image. In March, Russia’s ambassador to Italy, Sergey Razov, threatened to sue Italian newspaper La Stampa after claiming the daily encouraged violence against President Putin in an article. In 2003, The Guardian in the UK, reported that Russian lawyers were planning a lawsuit against Harry Potter film producers Warner brothers over apparent similarities between President Putin and the Chamber of Secrets character Dobby the elf.