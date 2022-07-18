As Russia’s military pressed its efforts to expand into Ukraine’s east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the head of the country’s security service and its prosecutor general on Sunday, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments. “In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor’s office and the SBU have remained in the occupied territory and worked against our state,” Zelensky said. “Such an array of crimes against the foundations of the state’s national security, and the links recorded between Ukrainian security forces and Russian special services raise very serious questions about their respective leaders,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation. He dismissed Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, and replaced her with her deputy Oleksiy Symonenko. He also dismissed Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend and former business partner who headed Ukraine’s security service, the SBU. Bakanov had come under growing criticism recently over security breaches; Politico cited several unidentified Ukrainian and Western sources last month saying Zelensky was looking to replace him. Russian defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday that Russian missiles destroyed a depot for anti-ship Harpoon missiles delivered to Ukraine by Nato allies, a claim that couldn’t be independently confirmed. The Russians, fearing a Ukrainian counteroffensive, sought to reinforce their positions in the Kherson region near Crimea and in part of the northern Zaporizhzhia region that they seized in the opening stage of the war. The British Defence Ministry said on Sunday that Russia is moving troops and equipment between Kherson, Mariupol and Zaporizhzhia, and increasing security measures around Melitopol. “Given the pressures on Russian manpower, the reinforcement of the south whilst the fight for the Donbas continues indicates the seriousness with which Russian commanders view the threat,” it said. Russia strikes strategic south Ukrainian city as it eyes all of Ukraine’s east Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, responded to Ukrainian officials’ statements that Kyiv may strike the bridge linking Crimea and Russia, warning that would trigger devastating consequences for the Ukrainian leadership. “They will momentarily face Doomsday,” Medvedev said on Sunday. “It would be very hard for them to hide.” Medvedev, who once was touted by the West as more liberal compared to Putin, said Russia will press its action in Ukraine until fulfilling its stated goal of “denazifying” and “demilitarising” the country. He predicted the fighting will “undoubtedly lead to the collapse of the existing regime” in Kyiv. While focusing on the Donbas, the Russians have hit areas all across the country with missile strikes.