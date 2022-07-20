Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelensky has sacked more intelligence service officials. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war: Zelensky sacks more intelligence service officials after numerous defections to the Russian side
- Zelensky has cleared out senior staff in the intelligence and state prosecutor’s services in response to defections to occupying Russian forces
- The Ukrainian President said 650 cases of suspected treason were under investigation
