Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelensky has sacked more intelligence service officials. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war: Zelensky sacks more intelligence service officials after numerous defections to the Russian side

  • Zelensky has cleared out senior staff in the intelligence and state prosecutor’s services in response to defections to occupying Russian forces
  • The Ukrainian President said 650 cases of suspected treason were under investigation

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:00am, 20 Jul, 2022

