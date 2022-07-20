The European Union told members states on Wednesday to cut gas usage by 15 per cent until March as part of an emergency plan after President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian supplies sent via the biggest pipeline to Europe could be reduced further. Deliveries via Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which accounts for more than a third of Russian gas exports to the EU, are due to resume on Thursday after a 10-day halt for annual maintenance. But supplies via that route had been reduced even before the maintenance outage in dispute over sanctioned parts, and may now be cut further, while flows via other routes, such as Ukraine, have also fallen since Russia invaded its neighbour in February. The disruptions have hampered Europe’s efforts to refill gas stores before winter, raising the risk of rationing and another hit to fragile economic growth if Moscow further restricts flows in retaliation for Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine. The European Commission proposed a voluntary target for all EU states to cut gas use by 15 per cent from August to March, compared with their average consumption in the same period in 2016-2021. “Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon. And therefore, in any event, whether it’s a partial, major cut-off of Russian gas or a total cut-off of Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. The proposal would enable Brussels to make the target mandatory in a supply emergency, if the EU declared a substantial risk of severe gas shortages. The move, which needs the backing of EU states, will be discussed on Friday, so ministers can approve it at an emergency meeting on July 26. “We believe that a full disruption is likely and it is especially likely if we don’t act and leave ourselves vulnerable to it,” one EU official said. “If we wait, it will be more expensive and it will mean us dancing to Russia’s tune.” EU states are trying to ensure storage facilities are 80 per cent full by November 1, from about 65 per cent now, data shows. European politicians say Russia is using technical issues as a pretext to reduce deliveries. The Kremlin says Russia remains a reliable energy supplier and has blamed reduced flows on sanctions. Putin warns EU that gas supplies could keep dwindling Two Russian sources familiar with Russia’s export plans said flows via Nord Stream 1 were expected to restart on time on Thursday after being halted on July 11 for annual maintenance. But they said it would below its capacity of 160 million cubic metres (mcm) per day. Kremlin-controlled Gazprom cut gas exports via the route to 40 per cent capacity in June, blaming delays on the return of a turbine that Siemens Energy was servicing in Canada. That turbine, which was caught up in sanctions, was reported this week to be on its way back, although Gazprom said on Wednesday it had not received documentation to reinstall it and said the turbine’s return and maintenance of other equipment was needed to keep the pipeline running safely. Putin suggested there might be a further reduction in supplies via the pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse which has relied heavily on Russian fuel, adding to European supply concerns. Gas prices have rocketed in volatile trade since Ukraine crisis erupted. The front-month gas contract climbed above 160 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) on Wednesday, 360 per cent up on a year ago but below its March peak of 335 euros.