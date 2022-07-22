Ukraine’s military has the potential to make gains on the battlefield and inflict major losses on Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after meeting senior commanders. Zelensky, speaking in a late-night video address, said the meeting had discussed the supply of modern weapons, adding the intensity of attacks on the Russians had to be stepped up. “[We] agreed that our forces have the strong potential to advance on the battlefield and inflict significant new losses on the occupiers,” he said. Kyiv hopes that Western weapons, especially longer-range missiles such as US HIMARS which Ukraine has deployed in recent weeks, will allow it to launch a counter-attack and recapture territory. Zelensky said three people had been killed when Russia shelled the eastern city of Kharkiv on Thursday. “Every one of these Russian attacks is an argument for Ukraine to receive more HIMARS and other modern and effective weapons. Every one of these attacks only strengthens our desire to defeat the invaders and that will certainly happen.” Ukraine preparing offensive on Crimea, Russian fleet: official Meanwhile, Britain’s spy chief said on Thursday that Russia’s military is likely to start an operational pause of some kind in the coming weeks, giving Kyiv a key opportunity to strike back. Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) known as MI6, also estimated that about 15,000 Russian troops had been killed so far in its war in Ukraine, adding that was “probably a conservative estimate”. “I think they’re about to run out of steam,” Moore said, addressing the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, adding that the Russian military would increasingly find it difficult to supply manpower and materiel over the next few weeks. “They will have to pause in some way, and that will give the Ukrainians opportunities to strike back.” Moore underscored the need for Ukraine to show the war was winnable – both to preserve high Ukrainian morale but also to stiffen the resolve of the West as concerns mount about European energy shortages during the coming winter. “It’s important, I think, to the Ukrainians themselves that they demonstrate their ability to strike back. And I think that will be very important for their continuing high morale,” Moore said. “I also think, to be honest, it will be an important reminder to the rest of Europe that this is a winnable campaign by the Ukrainians. Because we are about to go into a pretty tough winter and … I don’t want it to sound like a character from Game of Thrones . But winter is coming. “And clearly in that atmosphere with the sort of pressure on gas supplies and all the rest, we’re in for a tough time,” Moore said. The prospect of a Russian disruption of European energy supplies is one of the biggest global economic and political risks arising from the war. European countries fear they could face shortages next winter, if Russia cuts back deliveries during warm months when they typically replenish storage tanks. Asked if he knew about Putin’s health, Moore said: “There’s no evidence that Putin is suffering from serious ill-health”.