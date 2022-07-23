Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Odesa in southern Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, dealing a blow to a deal signed on Friday to unblock vital grain exports from Black Sea ports and avert famine in poorer nations. The landmark deal signed by Moscow and Kyiv, mediated by the United Nations and Türkiye, would allow certain exports to be shipped from the ports, including the hub of Odesa. “The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles,” Ukraine’s Operational Command South wrote on the Telegram app. Two missiles hit infrastructure at the port, while another two were shot down by air defence forces, it said. Ukraine said Russia would be responsible for any food crisis if the grain export deal collapsed after the strike. “The Russian missile (strike) is (Russian President) Vladimir Putin’s spit in the face of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep (Tayyip) Erdogan, who made enormous efforts to reach the agreement,” said foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko. “If the reached agreement is not fulfilled, Russia will bear full responsibility for deepening the global food crisis,” he added. A blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia’s Black Sea fleet since Moscow’s February 24 invasion of its neighbour has trapped tens of millions of tonnes of grain and stranded many ships. This has worsened global supply chain bottlenecks and, along with Western sanctions on Russia, stoked food and energy price inflation. Ukraine’s foreign ministry called on the UN and Türkiye to ensure Russia does allow free passage in the grain corridor while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “unequivocally condemns” the reported strikes, a UN spokesperson said Saturday, adding that grains were “desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe”. “Full implementation by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Türkiye is imperative.” Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Friday’s export deal seeks to avert famine among tens of millions of people in poorer nations by injecting more wheat, sunflower oil, fertiliser and other products into world markets including for humanitarian needs, partly at lower prices. According to the deal, Ukrainian officials would guide ships through safe channels across mined waters to three ports, including Odesa, where they would be loaded with grain. Moscow has denied responsibility for the supply crisis, blaming sanctions for slowing its own food and fertiliser exports and Ukraine for mining the approaches to its Black Sea ports. Senior UN officials said on Friday that the deal was expected to be fully operational in a few weeks and would restore grain shipments from the three reopened ports to pre-war levels of 5 million tonnes a month. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Ukraine has about US$10 billion in grain, including 20 million tonnes from last year’s harvest, available to export. On Saturday, before the reported missile strike, the African Union (AU) hailed the grain deal. Ukraine’s farms are a major source of grain for Africa, where food supplies are critically tight. “The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat welcomes the signing by Russia and Ukraine of agreements,” a statement said, praising Senegalese leader and AU chair Macky Sall “for having called for the urgent need for the resumption of cereals from Ukraine and Russia to global markets as made to President Vladimir Putin during a joint AU mission to Sochi” in June. Millions desperately need an end to Russia’s blockade of Ukraine grain Meanwhile, three people were killed Saturday when 13 Russian missiles hit a military airfield and railway infrastructure in Ukraine’s central Kirovohrad region, said the local governor, Andriy Raikovych. The White House on Friday announced US$270 million in fresh support for Ukraine, saying it was doing preliminary work on whether to send fighter aircraft, although such a move would not happen in the near term.