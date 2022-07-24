Firefighters work to put out a fire in a sea port of Odesa, southern Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities said that the fire at the port was caused by a missile attack. Moscow and Kyiv recently signed a landmark deal to aid grain exports and ease an international food crisis. Photo: EPA-EFE/Odesa City Hall Press Office handout
Ukraine war: outraged by Russian strike on Odesa, Ukraine still prepares to resume grain exports
- Moscow and Kyiv signed a deal on Friday that would restore grain shipments from 3 reopened ports to pre-war levels of 5 million tonnes a month
- President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the strikes on Odesa as blatant ‘barbarism’ that showed Moscow could not be trusted to implement Friday’s deal
Firefighters work to put out a fire in a sea port of Odesa, southern Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities said that the fire at the port was caused by a missile attack. Moscow and Kyiv recently signed a landmark deal to aid grain exports and ease an international food crisis. Photo: EPA-EFE/Odesa City Hall Press Office handout