A Ukrainian official said on Sunday that the country’s southern region of Kherson, which fell to Russian troops early in their February invasion, would be recaptured by Kyiv’s forces by September. “We can say that the Kherson region will definitely be liberated by September, and all the occupiers’ plans will fail,” Sergiy Khlan, an aide to the head of Kherson region, said in an interview with Ukrainian television. The Ukrainian army, emboldened by deliveries of Western-supplied long-range artillery have been clawing back territory in the southern Kherson region in recent weeks. “We can say that a turning point has occurred on the battlefield. We see that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are prevailing in their most recent military operations,” Khlan said. “We see that our armed forces are advancing openly. We can say that we are switching from defensive to counteroffensive actions,” he added. Outraged by Russian strike on Odesa, Ukraine still prepares to resume grain exports While Russia has thrown the bulk of its forces at the bloody onslaught in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, the battle for Kherson could prove a more defining fight in shaping the future of the war. Kherson was the first region to fall to Moscow after it launched the invasion and retaking it would be a major symbolic and strategic victory for Ukraine. Capturing Kherson city, the region’s capital, and the land around would expel Russian forces from prime territory north of its stronghold Crimea and cut off the Kremlin’s chances of launching a future push westwards along the Black Sea coast to Odesa. The looming battle will also be a key test of whether Ukrainian forces, equipped with new longer range weapons from the West, can ever hope to push back the Russians and liberate the whole of the country. Kyiv and Western intelligence have said Moscow is reinforcing its defences in the south to try to stave off any offensive and Russian forces have stepped up strikes on the nearby city of Mykolayiv in an apparent attempt to stall any Ukrainian push. “We will liberate Kherson – that’s for sure. We will not give it away to the Russians,” said 45-year-old soldier Oleksandr, leaning his rifle against the edge of his trench. “We need to withstand and then destroy the enemy horde.” Ukraine has unleashed some of its most prized Western weaponry against the Russian lines on the south. Kyiv’s forces have used US-supplied Himars guided missile systems, which have a range of 80 kilometres, to destroy weapons stores, command posts and disrupt supply lines deeper in occupied territory. They have also pummelled a key bridge across the Dniepr river to Kherson city in a move that threatens to cut off the Russian troops deployed there. Soldier Alex said he wanted to see more Himars sent to the southern front – but Ukraine only has a handful to spread out along the whole of its more than 1,000-kilometre front line. He insisted that either way, Ukraine’s forces were prepared for any battle that lay ahead. “We are ready to counter-attack,” he said.