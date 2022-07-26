A war crimes prosecutor inspects damage after shelling hit a residential area in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine on July 23. Photo: EPA-EFE
A war crimes prosecutor inspects damage after shelling hit a residential area in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine on July 23. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine prosecutors push to try alleged war crimes as fighting rages

  • Ukrainian prosecutors have registered more than 20,100 potential war crimes, and police in the Kyiv region have exhumed more than 1,300 bodies
  • As of July, prosecutors in Ukraine have only been able to identify 127 suspects, according to the prosecutor general’s office

Associated Press
Updated: 5:06am, 26 Jul, 2022

