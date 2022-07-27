The International Space Station has been buzzing with US astronauts and Russian cosmonauts in recent days. But that scene may already belong to a waning era of cooperation, after the top Russian space official said his country is pulling out of the programme. Tension over the war in Ukraine has cast a pall over the orbiting symbol of US-Russian diplomacy, leading to threats earlier this year by Moscow to end its participation. Yuri Borisov, who took over the space agency Roscosmos earlier this month, on Tuesday told President Vladimir Putin in a televised meeting the decision to leave after 2024 had been made. Putin appointed Borisov earlier this month. “Of course, we will fulfil all our obligations to our partners, but the decision to withdraw from this station after 2024 has been made,” Borisov said. The announcement appeared to have caught Nasa by surprise, even though Borisov’s predecessor, Dmitry Rogozin, had repeatedly questioned Russia’s continued cooperation with the Americans. “Nasa has not been made aware of decisions from any of the partners,” Nasa chief Bill Nelson said, stressing that the US space agency nonetheless remained “committed to the safe operation of the International Space Station through 2030”. Debris from Russian missile test forces ISS crew to take evasive action US State Department spokesman Ned Price called the announcement “an unfortunate development” given the “valuable professional collaboration our space agencies have had over the years”. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the US was “exploring options” for dealing with a Russian withdrawal. Russian officials have long talked about their desire to launch their own space station and have complained that the wear and tear on the ageing ISS was compromising safety and could make it difficult to extend its lifespan. Borisov said that work on building a Russian space station should be under way by the time of Russia’s ISS withdrawal. Cost may also be a factor in Russia’s decision. With Elon Musk’s SpaceX company now flying Nasa astronauts to and from the space station, the Russian space agency lost a major source of income. For years, Nasa had been paying tens of millions of dollars per seat for rides aboard Russian Soyuz rockets. Moscow’s departure throws into question the future of the 24-year-old space station, with experts saying it would be extremely difficult – perhaps a “nightmare”, by one reckoning – to keep it running without the Russians. The Russian announcement is certain to stir speculation that it is part of Moscow’s manoeuvring to win relief from Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine. Former Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield tweeted in reaction to Tuesday’s announcement: “Remember that Russia’s best game is chess”. The space station is jointly run by Russia, the US, Europe, Japan and Canada. The US excluded China from the ISS because of its military ties. The first piece was put in orbit in 1998, and the outpost has been continuously inhabited for nearly 22 years. It is used to conduct scientific research in zero gravity and test out technology for future journeys to the moon and Mars. How Star Trek actor’s ashes were smuggled onto the ISS It typically has a crew of seven, who spend months at a time aboard the station as it orbits about 420km (260 miles) above Earth. Three Russians, three Americans and one Italian are now on board. The US$100 billion-plus complex is about as long as a football field and consists of two main sections, one run by Russia, the other by the US and the other countries. It was not immediately clear what will have to be done to the Russian side of the complex to safely operate the space station once Moscow pulls out. Former Nasa astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent 340 continuous days aboard the ISS in 2015 and 2016, said that the Russian statement “could be just more bluster”, noting that “after 2024” is vague and open-ended. “I believe Russia will stay as long as they can afford to, as without ISS they have no human space flight programme,” he said. “Cooperation with the West also shows some amount of legitimacy to other, nonaligned nations and to their own people, which Putin needs, as the war in Ukraine has damaged his credibility.” Kelly said the design of the station would make it difficult but not impossible for the remaining nations to operate it if Russia were to withdraw. Former Nasa astronaut Terry Virts, who spent six months on the space station in 2014 and 2015, said a Russian pull-out would be “a disaster” and send “a significant statement to the world that they are very undependable”. SpaceX crew launch marks 600th human traveller to space Jordan Bimm, a historian of science at the University of Chicago, said the Russian statement “does not bode well for the future of the ISS,” adding that “it creates a constellation of uncertainties about maintaining the station which don’t have easy answers”. “What will `leaving’ look like?” he asked. “Will the last cosmonauts simply undock a Soyuz and return to Earth, leaving the Russian-built modules attached? Will they render them inoperable before leaving? Will Nasa and its international partners have to negotiate to buy them out and continue using them? Can these modules even be maintained without Russian know-how?” Bimm said that running the station after the Russians bail out “could be a nightmare depending on how hard Russia wanted to make it for Nasa and its remaining partners”. If the Russian components of the station were detached or inoperable, the most immediate problem would be how to boost the complex periodically to maintain its orbit, he said. Russian spacecraft that arrive at the station with cargo and crew members are used to help align the station and raise its orbit. Scott Pace, director of George Washington University’s space policy institute, said it also “remains to be seen whether the Russians will, in fact, be able to launch and maintain their own independent station”. From ISS rival to sea rocket launcher: 4 Chinese space targets for 2022 Russia has made no visible effort so far to develop its own space station, and the task appears increasingly daunting now amid the crisis in Ukraine and the Western sanctions that have limited Russia’s access to Western technology. Well before the ISS, the Soviets – and then the Russians – had a number of their own space stations, including Mir. The US likewise had Skylab. Meanwhile this week, China added a laboratory to its permanent orbiting space station as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months. The station is one of the crown jewels of Beijing’s ambitious space programme, which has landed robotic rovers on Mars and the moon, and made China only the third nation to put humans in orbit. Once completed, Tiangong – or “heavenly palace” – will be constantly crewed by rotating teams of three astronauts, who will conduct scientific experiments and help test new technologies. Bloomberg, Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, dpa