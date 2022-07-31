Yuliana, girlfriend of a defender of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, attends a rally demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Russia says it has invited UN, Red Cross experts to probe jail deaths

  • Russia invited UN and Red Cross experts to probe the deaths ‘in the interests of conducting an objective investigation,’ the defence ministry said
  • Ukraine’s armed forces denied responsibility, saying Russian artillery had targeted the prison to hide mistreatment there

Reuters
Updated: 2:47pm, 31 Jul, 2022

