A new round of US sanctions targeting Russian elites includes a woman named in news reports as Vladimir Putin’s long-time romantic partner. The US Treasury Department said on Tuesday that the government has frozen the visa of Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic gymnast in her youth and former member of the state Duma, and imposed other property restrictions. The department said she is also head of a Russian national media company that promotes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Critics of the Kremlin and imprisoned Russian rights campaigner Alexei Navalny have been calling for sanctions against Kabaeva, saying her news outlet took the lead in portraying Western commentary on the invasion as a disinformation campaign. The UK sanctioned Kabaeva in May and the EU imposed travel and asset restrictions on her in June. Also named in Treasury’s latest sanctions package is Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, an oligarch who owns the Witanhurst estate, a 25-bedroom mansion that is the second-largest estate in London after Buckingham Palace. His US$120 million yacht, the Alfa Nero, was also identified as blocked property. Also sanctioned was his son Andrey Andreevich Guryev and his son’s Russian investment firm Dzhi AI Invest OOO. “As innocent people suffer from Russia’s illegal war of aggression, Putin’s allies have enriched themselves and funded opulent lifestyles,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement. Why the US is targeting Putin’s daughters with Ukraine sanctions “Together with our allies, the United States will also continue to choke off revenue and equipment underpinning Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine.” The State Department also imposed additional visa restrictions and other sanctions. Tuesday’s round of sanctions also targets Publichnoe Aktsionernoe Obschestvo Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat (MMK), one of the world’s largest steel producers, as well as the majority owner and chairman of the board of directors, Viktor Rashnikov, the Treasury said. The Treasury said MMK is one of Russia’s largest taxpayers and provides a substantial source of revenue to the Russian government. Washington also designated two of its subsidiaries, Russia-based Investitsionnaya Kompaniya MMK-FINANS and Türkiye-based MMK Metalurji Sanayi Ticaret Ve Liman Isletmeciligi Anonim Sirketi. On Monday, trade minister Denis Manturov said Russia will consider purchasing and stockpiling metals to support domestic steelmakers hit by Western sanctions imposed on Moscow. The US State Department on Tuesday also said it was placing visa restrictions on 893 Russian officials and members of the military for playing a role in actions against Ukraine, as well as 31 foreign officials from unnamed nations over support for Russia’s annexation of Crimea. The department was also imposing sanctions on 24 Russian defence and technology companies in an effort to “further isolate Russia’s defence and high-technology industries and limit their contributions to Moscow’s war machine,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a separate statement. Russian Navy to get powerful hypersonic missiles, Putin says Three Russian businessmen the State Department accused of being “Putin enablers” were also targeted. The Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday’s actions. In April, the US imposed sanctions on Putin’s adult daughters Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova. Additional reporting by Reuters