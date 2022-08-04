Russian peacekeepers patrol as ethnic Armenians leave the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh in November 2020. Despite the presence of 2,000 such personnel, the truce with Azerbaijan has remained fragile . Photo: AP
New tensions explode over Nagorno-Karabakh, with 3 soldiers killed
- Azerbaijan claims it has taken control of several strategic areas in the disputed region, in a flare-up that threatens a brittle ceasefire with Armenia
- Russia has vowed to ‘stabilise’ the situation, while the European Union has urged an immediate cessation of hostilities
