A Ukrainian soldier near flats damaged by a rocket attack on a residential area. Photo: AP
Ukrainian forces endanger civilians by using hospitals, homes and schools – Amnesty International finds
- Human rights group says it ‘found evidence of Ukrainian forces launching strikes from within populated residential areas’ and using hospitals as military bases
- Calls it ‘a clear violation of international humanitarian law’ when ‘viable alternatives were available … such as military bases or densely wooded areas nearby’
