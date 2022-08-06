Shelling hit a high-voltage power line on Friday at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant captured by Russia, but Ukrainian authorities said the plant still worked and no radioactive leak had been detected. Ukraine’s state nuclear power company Energoatom blamed Russian shelling for the damage at the Zaporizhzhia power station, Europe’s largest. Earlier, the Russian-installed administration of the occupied Ukrainian city of Enerhodar said Ukrainian shells struck the lines at the plant, in the country’s southeast The Interfax news agency cited the city administration as saying fire had broken out on the plant’s premises, and that power necessary for the safe functioning of reactors had been cut off. The plant was captured by Russian forces in early March in the opening stage of the war. Energoatom said the plant – located about 200km (160 miles) northwest of the Russian-held port of Mariupol – still worked and no radioactive discharges had been detected. More grain ships sail as Ukraine calls for deal to extend to other products Further east, both sides claimed small advances while Russian artillery bombarded towns and villages across a wide area in a now-familiar tactic. Fighting on the ground appeared to be most intense around Pisky in Donetsk region, a fortified village held by Ukrainian troops and close to Donetsk city, which is in the hands of Russian-backed separatist forces. The Russians also have the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka in their sights as they try to gain full control of the eastern Donbas area, Ukraine’s industrial heartland. In other developments, Moscow is trying to gain control of the largely Russian-speaking Donbas, comprised of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, where pro-Moscow separatists seized territory after the Kremlin annexed Crimea to the south in 2014. Russia’s TASS news agency on Friday cited separatist forces as saying they and Russian troops had taken full control of Pisky. But Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said: “There is very little evidence of any movement here. They (the Russians) made an attempt to advance but it was unsuccessful.” Ukraine has turned the village into a stronghold, seeing it as a buffer against Russian-backed forces holding Donetsk city about 10km to the southeast. Tass also said fighting was taking place in the city of Bakhmut, north of Donetsk and Russia’s next main target. “Russian forces may be advancing a few hundred metres a day. They are trying to encircle our forces,” Arestovych said. Arestovych also said Ukrainian forces had recaptured two villages near Izyum in Kharkiv region, which borders Russia, and were advancing on a third. “This means Ukraine is on the offensive. It may not be a very big offensive. But it is an offensive nonetheless,” he said. Reuters could not verify either side’s assertions about battlefield developments.