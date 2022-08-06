Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (right) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi. Photo: Turkish presidential press service via AFP
Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan to boost cooperation as Ukraine war leaves Moscow isolated
- The Russian and Turkish leaders agreed to ramp up trade and boost economic and energy cooperation during four hours of talks in Sochi
- They also pointed to the resumption of Ukrainian grain shipments, noting that the deal was made possible by their countries’ ‘constructive relations’
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (right) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi. Photo: Turkish presidential press service via AFP