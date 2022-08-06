A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

War in Ukraine set to enter new phase, says UK military intelligence

  • Russian forces are almost certainly amassing in the south of Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said on Twitter
  • Ukraine disconnected a generator at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – Europe’s largest atomic power complex – after it was shelled on Friday

ReutersAssociated PressBloomberg
Updated: 10:38pm, 6 Aug, 2022

