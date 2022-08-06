A bomb blast rocked Afghanistan ’s capital city Kabul on Saturday, eyewitnesses said, adding that many people were feared injured. The blast on a busy shopping street in the western part of the city, a predominantly Shia neighbourhood, is the second attack in as many days. Video footage posted online showed ambulances rushing to the scene which is also near bus stations. Other videos showed a passenger minivan whose windows had shattered and a crowd nearby in the Pul-e-Sukhta area of the city. The attacks came as Shia Muslims, a religious minority in the country, are preparing for Ashura , which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. At least two bodies and 13 wounded civilians were taken to a hospital in the area, a medical source told dpa. Many more wounded people were said to have been taken to other hospitals as well. The Taliban authorities have not commented on the cause of the blast or the number of casualties involved. Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, Islamic State has carried out a number of deadly attacks, mainly targeting religious minority groups. On Friday at least eight people were killed and 18 injured in a blast in Kabul carried out by Islamic State militant group.