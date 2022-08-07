Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant “for terror” after the operator of the facility reported major damage at the site. Photo: Ukraine Presidency/dpa
Ukraine war: Zelensky condemns Russian ‘terror’ after damage to nuclear plant
- Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for the attacks on the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s largest atomic power complex.
- Power plant’s operator said parts of the facility had been ‘seriously damaged’ by military strikes and one of its reactors was forced to shut down
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant “for terror” after the operator of the facility reported major damage at the site. Photo: Ukraine Presidency/dpa