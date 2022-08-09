Ukraine reported intense Russian shelling across the front lines on Tuesday as both sides traded blame for the weekend strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex which triggered international concern about a potential atomic disaster. Heavy fighting was reported in frontline towns near the eastern city of Donetsk, where Ukrainian officials said Russian troops were launching waves of attacks as they try to seize control of the industrialised Donbas region. “The situation in the region is tense – shelling is constant throughout the front line … The enemy is also using air strikes a great deal,” Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian television. “The enemy is having no success. Donetsk region is holding.” UN’s nuclear watchdog warns about Ukraine plant; Russia shells ‘dozens’ of towns Around Kharkiv in the northeast, Ukrainian troops captured the town of Dovhenke from Russian occupiers and were advancing towards Izium, Ukrainian Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video posted on YouTube. “The situation is very interesting. Ukraine’s forces are moving very successfully. Attempts by Russia to regain lost ground were not successful. Ukraine may end up encircling them,” he said. In the southeast, the key Antonovskyi bridge over the Dnipro river in Kherson region was targeted again by Ukrainian forces trying to disrupt Russian supply lines. Yuri Sobolevsky, deputy head of Kherson regional council ousted by Russian occupation forces, said on Telegram the bridge had been seriously damaged after “overnight actions”. Reuters was unable to verify the reports. US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl on Monday said Russia had suffered between 70,000 and 80,000 casualties, either killed or wounded, since its invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Russia calls the war a “special military operation”. Nuclear plant United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Monday called any attack on a nuclear plant “suicidal” and demanded UN nuclear inspectors be given access to Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power complex of its kind in Europe. Russia’s invading forces seized the southern Ukrainian region containing Zaporizhzhia in March, when the site was struck without damage to its reactors. The area, including the city of Kherson, is now the target of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukraine appealed for the area around the complex to be demilitarised and for the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s nuclear watchdog, to be let in. Russia said it too favoured an IAEA visit, which it accused Ukraine of blocking. The IAEA has long complained that it is waiting to access to the plant and said that any deployment would require the support of both Moscow and Kyiv. Both sides blamed the other for weekend attacks around the complex, which is still being run by Ukrainian technicians. Ukraine said three radiation sensors were damaged and two workers injured by shrapnel. Petro Kotin, head of Ukraine’s state nuclear power company Energoatom, said 500 Russian soldiers and 50 pieces of heavy machinery, including tanks, trucks and armoured infantry vehicles were at the site. He called for peacekeepers to run the plant, and warned of the risk of shells hitting the plant’s six containers of highly radioactive spent nuclear fuel. North Korea offers Russia ‘100,000 volunteers’ to fight Ukraine: reports Russia’s defence ministry said Ukrainian attacks had damaged power lines servicing the plant and forced it to reduce output by two of its six reactors to “prevent disruption”. Reuters could not independently verify either side’s account. In an evening video shared online, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for new Western sanctions on Russia’s nuclear industry “for creating the threat of a nuclear disaster.” Dr Mark Wenman, a nuclear expert at Imperial College London, played down the risk of a major incident, saying the Zaporizhzhia reactors were relatively robust and the spent fuel well protected. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Washington continues to closely monitor activity and noted that US radiation sensors have seen “no indications of increased or abnormal radiation levels.” The White House called on Russia to “cease all military operations at or near Ukrainian nuclear facilities and return full control to Ukraine.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Monday urged the West to put pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to halt the “highly dangerous activity,” as Moscow continues to blame Kyiv for the shelling. “We expect that the countries that have absolute influence over the Ukrainian leadership will use this to prevent further shelling,” Peskov said, according to the Interfax agency. Direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv were broken off in May, with no new negotiations in sight. US aid The Pentagon also announced further arms sales to Ukraine, with a billion-dollar package including additional ammunition for rocket launcher systems and 1,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles, and said it estimates that up to 80,000 people have been killed or injured on the Russian side in the Ukraine war. Meanwhile, the go-ahead was given for a referendum on accession to Russia in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region. The Moscow-installed regional Governor, Yevhen Balytskyi, said Monday he was signing a decree ordering the electoral commission to start preparing a referendum on the region’s unification with the Russian Federation, according to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. Balytskyi spoke at the “we are together with Russia” forum organised by the occupying forces in Melitopol. Zaporizhzhia, the regional capital, is still under Kiev’s control. It is unclear how such a vote, which Ukraine would not recognise, will be organised. Zelensky rules out talks if Russia holds referendums in occupied Ukraine Zelensky has already warned that referendums organised by the occupying forces would end all chance of peace talks with Russia. Balytskyi did not give a specific date for the planned vote. Early September was previously mentioned as a possibility. Also on Monday, a Russian soldier in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv was sentenced to 10 years in prison on war crimes charges. The court considered it proven that the tank soldier fired on a multistorey apartment building, carrying out an order soon after the war began at the end of February, Ukrainian public television reported on Monday. The soldier had pleaded guilty and is to be imprisoned for 10 years, but the sentence will only become final after a possible appeal. Additional reporting by dpa